Ocean City ask beachgoers to avoid social gatherings and respect social distancing guidelines

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While some New Jersey beaches have opened in time for Memorial Day Weekend, some say they are doing their best to adhere to the social distance guidelines.
However, Ocean City is asking beachgoers to avoid social gatherings and respect social distancing guidelines.
The boardwalk recently opened under Governor Phil Murphy's order for walking, running, bicycling, and for access to takeout food. Curbside pickup for retail stores will be permitted starting May 18.
The beaches remain unguarded until Memorial Day Weekend, and the city advised that people should swim only at protected beaches.
Also open are surrey and bike rentals. Ocean City bike center says they're keeping up with sanitization.
On Thursday May 14, Governor Phil Murphy said each town must establish its own capacity limitations and ways to enforce social distancing.
Cape May County officials say Social Distance Ambassadors will be monitoring high volume areas, such as boardwalks, to remind people to keep their six feet and to give educational materials on how to prevent being exposed to the coronavirus.
Masks not mandatory but are highly encouraged, officials say.
