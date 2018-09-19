Pa. state troopers make school safety visits across the state

Pennsylvania state troopers are going back to school across the state.It's all part of Governor Wolf's initiative to not only foster better relations between students and law enforcement but also for safety.Troopers will stop by each school at least once per shift to support a safer learning environment.This is not a new program nor was it in reaction to a threat or an incident.However, officials put the stamp on it once it became clear that trooper visits should become the norm.Pennsylvania State Trooper David Beohm said, "It gives us an idea for a feel of the school if we'd ever had to go there in an emergency. We would have a better idea of the floor plan of the school. It also creates a role model for those younger students so they see the police officer coming in and they see that they are able to have the communication and talking with them."Parents we spoke to say they are all for more security, whether it's actual troopers at school or even just the appearance that someone is watching over students------