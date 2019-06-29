community journalist

Puppies go for a swim at "Paws on Board" fundraiser

LEVITTOWN, Pa. -- All paws were on deck this morning for a great cause!

These furry friends were swimming around the lake at Falls Township Community Park for the 5th Annual "Paws on Board" event.

Participants helped raise funds for the Pennsylvania SPCA, which began in 1867 to protect animals throughout the state.

Driftwood Water Adventures and their Paddle Fitness Instructors came together to make this event possible. They also host paddle board yoga, workouts, and more!

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania SPCA and Driftwood Water Adventures websites.
