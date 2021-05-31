Memorial Day: Ceremonies honoring our fallen areas around Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today, we honor our fallen heroes.Last year, most Memorial Day commemorations had to be held virtually.But now, as pandemic restrictions ease, events will be back in person.At dawn outside Independence Hall, two specially-made American flags will be unfurled by veterans.Immediately after the ceremony, both flags will be driven to Washington D.C. where they will be unfurled at the base of the Washington Monument and then carried down the National Mall.The Battleship New Jersey in Camden will honor military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice at 10 a.m. The ceremony is free to attend.A wreath is thrown on the Delaware River, a salute is fired from the portside saluting gun, and Taps is played.At 11 a.m. at Penn's Landing, a ceremony will be held at the Korean War Memorial.Then at 12:30 p.m., people will gather at the nearby Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor the 648 Philadelphians lost in the Vietnam War.On Sunday, Action News spoke with a man who came out to leave flowers."I have one person who I actually do know who died in Beirut. So I'm paying condolence to him, then I'm going down to the different memorials and spend time with the souls who sacrificed their lives for me being here today," Bill Saetter of Port Richmond said.