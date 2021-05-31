memorial day

Memorial Day: Ceremonies honoring our fallen areas around Philadelphia area

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia area commemorating Memorial Day 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today, we honor our fallen heroes.

Last year, most Memorial Day commemorations had to be held virtually.

But now, as pandemic restrictions ease, events will be back in person.

At dawn outside Independence Hall, two specially-made American flags will be unfurled by veterans.

SEE ALSO: Adventures through history and nature await at Valley Forge National Historical Park

Immediately after the ceremony, both flags will be driven to Washington D.C. where they will be unfurled at the base of the Washington Monument and then carried down the National Mall.

The Battleship New Jersey in Camden will honor military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice at 10 a.m. The ceremony is free to attend.

A wreath is thrown on the Delaware River, a salute is fired from the portside saluting gun, and Taps is played.

At 11 a.m. at Penn's Landing, a ceremony will be held at the Korean War Memorial.

Then at 12:30 p.m., people will gather at the nearby Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor the 648 Philadelphians lost in the Vietnam War.

On Sunday, Action News spoke with a man who came out to leave flowers.

"I have one person who I actually do know who died in Beirut. So I'm paying condolence to him, then I'm going down to the different memorials and spend time with the souls who sacrificed their lives for me being here today," Bill Saetter of Port Richmond said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapennsylvanianew jerseydelawareveteransmilitarymemorial day
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance
Memorial Day: Community honors the fallen in Del., NJ
Families trying to find the bright side to gloomy holiday weekend
Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania lifts most COVID-19 restrictions | What you need to know
Memorial Day: Community honors the fallen in Del., NJ
Families trying to find the bright side to gloomy holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Nicer for Memorial Day, warm and humid later this week
NJ judge orders mediation in transgender rant beer toss case
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions
Show More
One Tank Trips: Valley Forge National Historical Park
For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance
Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums
Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn put on 60-day IL after Achilles injury
Tulsa pastors honor 'holy ground' 100 years after massacre
More TOP STORIES News