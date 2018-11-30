Located on City Hall's north apron. The tree has a new audio soundtrack this year with greetings by well-known Philadelphians, including 6abc's Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan and holiday tunes sung by artists with Philadelphia ties. The soundtrack is on a 15-minute loop. The north side of City Hall is hosting the Craft Hall Pop up restaurant as well. 6abc is a proud partner in the holiday tree.
The Holiday Tree
Philadelphia City Hall | Philly's Tree
1 Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Philadelphia's holiday tree
