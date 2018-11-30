6ABC HOLIDAYS

Philadelphia's holiday tree

EMBED </>More Videos

It's almost 7,000 pounds and welcomes viewers to City Hall.

Located on City Hall's north apron. The tree has a new audio soundtrack this year with greetings by well-known Philadelphians, including 6abc's Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan and holiday tunes sung by artists with Philadelphia ties. The soundtrack is on a 15-minute loop. The north side of City Hall is hosting the Craft Hall Pop up restaurant as well. 6abc is a proud partner in the holiday tree.

The Holiday Tree
Philadelphia City Hall | Philly's Tree
1 Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
community-eventsFYI Phillytree lightingchristmaschristmas treephiladelphiaholiday shopping6abc HolidaysCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC HOLIDAYS
The Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park
Weekend Action: What to do January 13, 14 and 15
Mariah redo headlines Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
New Year's Eve security preps underway
Eagles WR Jeffery surprises kids with truck full of toys
More 6abc Holidays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware County letter carrier receives coveted recognition
Help for parents of young cancer patients
Amy's Yard Sale is giving hope to cancer patients
Math and science create a new colorful mural
The world's largest menorah arrives
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in New Castle
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Search for elderly woman to continue after Sea Isle fire
Show More
Family, friends remember victims of quadruple homicide
Arrest made in murders of 4 people in Southwest Philadelphia
7-year-old in coma after struck exiting school bus
Meek Mill drops 'Championships' album, Philly tickets on sale Fri
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More News