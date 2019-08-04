Philadelphia International Unity Cup: Promoting community through soccer!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is promoting community and inclusiveness through sportsmanship.
Back in June, soccer players waited anxiously for their teams to be called at the drawing for the 4th annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup.
The soccer tournament is put on by the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrants Affairs and the Parks and Recreation Department.
"The Unity Cup is a celebration of everything that makes our city great: our diverse cultures, who love the game of soccer. It's our 4th year and we've had thousands of individuals participate and we're just so excited to kick it off again this year," says Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.
This year there are 52 teams representing 52 nations, making this one of the largest adult amateur tournaments in the country.
The tournament runs from August 2nd thorough October 12th with a championship game at Talen Energy Field.
For more info, visit Phila. Unity Cup.
