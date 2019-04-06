Community & Events

Philly Spring Cleanup to take place Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 12th Annual Philly Spring Cleanup will take place Saturday.

It's the largest citywide cleanup of the year, and volunteers are welcome to roll up their sleeves and help make the city more beautiful.

Join Mayor Jim Kenney and city employees at Hope Park on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.

They will begin gathering at 9 a.m. and then fan out to various locations to begin the cleanup effort.

You can register online for the project you're most interested in.
