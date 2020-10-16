Philadelphia police officer killed serving murder warrant honored with plaque

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, FOP President John McNesby, U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro were in attendance during a morning plaque dedication for Sergeant James O'Connor.
RELATED: After nearly 2 months, Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O'Connor laid to rest
O'Conner was shot and killed March 13 while serving a murder warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Frankford.
The 23-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force was a corporal at the time of his death and was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
RELATED: Family of slain Philadelphia officer speaks out in exclusive interview
O'Connor was awarded with the Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor following his death.
He left behind a wife and two adult children.