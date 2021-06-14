'Pridezilla' takes over Royersford with a day of laughter to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- June is Pride Month and in Royersford, Montgomery County, Sunday was a day to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with laughter.SoulJoel's Comedy Club and Lounge hosted "Pridezilla" with comedians performing in an outdoor venue.Called the largest all-day Pride event in the Philadelphia area, "Pridezilla" featured many local LGBTQ+ performers and vendors while also bringing in some of the biggest talent in the country.There were also crafts and merchandise for sale, as well as food and drinks."We are so proud to put on Royersford's first ever pride festival and the area's largest outdoor festival in 2021. This means so much to the community, since all Pride events were canceled last year due to COVID", said event organizer Troy Hendrickson. "It's an hour to not perform, but produce and host our amazing guests- Heidi N Closet, Ariel Versace and Roxxxy Andrews and an amazing array of local talent."