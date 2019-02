Senior citizens at KleinLife in Philadelphia were the A-list guests at an Oscars-themed party!They enjoyed walking down the red carpet and posing for photos with a miniature Academy Award of Merit. Guests placed their bets on the nominees and were enthusiastic about a familiar hometown hero, Bradley Cooper!Among the guests were several U.S. veterans and Holocaust survivors.The Oscars air LIVE on 6abc this Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET!