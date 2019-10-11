Community & Events

SEPTA acknowledges breast cancer awareness month

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- October is Breast Cancer awareness month and SEPTA is reminding its riders about the importance of getting checked.

They teamed up with Jefferson Health for the "SEPTA-bulous in Pink" Campaign..

People who passed by Friday were handed breast cancer fact cards, and they also sold raffle tickets to win one of four prizes.

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Sisters spark weight loss domino effect with friends, family
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
3-year-old abducted from North Carolina playground reunited with family
Show More
Report: Man driving Kevin Hart's vintage muscle car caused crash
Tamron Hall asks why Flyers fans need 'rage room'
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
'Jesus shoes' with holy water soles sell out in minutes
Homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during break-in
More TOP STORIES News