CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- October is Breast Cancer awareness month and SEPTA is reminding its riders about the importance of getting checked.
They teamed up with Jefferson Health for the "SEPTA-bulous in Pink" Campaign..
People who passed by Friday were handed breast cancer fact cards, and they also sold raffle tickets to win one of four prizes.
All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health.
SEPTA acknowledges breast cancer awareness month
