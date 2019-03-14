community journalist

Students highlight "Triumph and Tragedy in History" at National Constitution Center

It was a citywide celebration at the National Constitution Center, where hundreds of middle and high school students competed with their elaborate research projects!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a citywide celebration at the National Constitution Center, where hundreds of middle and high school students competed with their elaborate research projects for National History Day.

The theme was "Triumph and Tragedy in History," and students had to compile primary and secondary sources to tell their stories. The first and second place winners from the two-day event will represent the Philadelphia delegation at the statewide competition.
