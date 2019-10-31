Teens get hands-on experience at Philadelphia police training facility

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of teenagers had a very engaging lesson outside of the classroom as they got a chance to walk in the shoes of a police officer.Twenty young men from Mastery Charter High School made a visit over to the Philadelphia police training facility.The students had a chance to take part in live virtual reality scenarios similar to what officers face on a daily basis.The teens learned about what to do if stopped by an officer and the importance of obeying commands.The police department says hosting the students gives them a chance to engage the youth and foster a better relationship.The hope is to also inspire some of the youth to get into law enforcement.