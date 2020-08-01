Tensions escalated between BLM and Blue Lives Matter protestors in Ridley Township

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tensions escalated between Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protestors.One of the organizers with Delco Resist told Action News that they gathered at a nearby park a little after noon on Saturday.That march made its way near Ridley Township municipal building where they were met with counter-protestors.One side chanting Black Lives Matter, the other side chatting All Lives Matter.Again, one of the organizers with Delco Resits says it was at the Ridley Township municipal building that some members of the opposing side got physical at one point.But police did step in to keep the peace.Carol Kazeem, with the Delco Resist said, "We came here, we were peaceful. We didn't come here to riot, we didn't come here to loot. We only came here to let people know, especially in Delaware County and in Ridley Township that Black Lives Matter as well."Despite earlier tensions, things are back to normal in Ridley Township.At this point, it does not appear anyone was cited or arrested.