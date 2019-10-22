Community & Events

Philly's Terror Behind the Walls is one of America's scariest haunted attractions

By Bethany Owings

Terror Behind the Walls takes place in Eastern State Penitentiary, which is America's first prison. The now abandoned prison makes for the perfect setting for a haunted attraction given it's countless tales of ghost stories and international draw for ghost hunters.

There are six main attractions, with more than 300 hundred actors, state-of-the-art animatronics and Hollywood-quality sets. You can choose a more scary path, where you may get separated from your group and taken on a private path, and/or blind-folded, and grabbed at, or opt for a less scary version.

Wind down at the end of it all at Al Capone's cell-block which is transformed into a 1920's speakeasy lounge, accompanied with a bar and a fortune-teller.

Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

