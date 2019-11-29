Thanksgiving at Melrose Diner is a tradition between friends

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For those who don't want to cook on Thanksgiving, there are many restaurants around the area that were open, like Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia.Tracy Turner is a disabled veteran who spent the day at Melrose Diner with her friend."That means I don't have to cook, not that I would want to anyway," said Turner.Turner was at the diner with Aretha Jackson, who is also a disabled veteran. The two don't have family in town."It's good to be able to hang out with another veteran," said Jackson.Others were there with family."We're continuing the tradition by going to the parade, and we always hit Melrose Diner," said Debra Nussbaum.Nussbaum was at the diner for brunch with her daughters before dinner with the in-laws."I'm thankful for food, and for family," said Leah Nussbaum.Angela Mays was sharing a meal with her sister in the next booth over. "Thankful to be here alive, healthy and well," said Mays.