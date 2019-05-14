The 11th annual Philly Girls Play Chess tournament

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- It was a meeting of the minds Tuesday for dozens of Philadelphia childrenThe 11th annual Philly Girls Play Chess tournament took over Drexel University.It's hosted by an organization called ASAP.120 chess players from across the city will compete for awards and trophies.Studies show that participation in chess rapidly decreases as girls move from elementary school through high school.This program hopes to keep girls interested in chess for the long haul.