Trish Hartman goes back to school

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Some elementary school students in Trenton welcomed a very special guest Friday.Action News Jersey correspondent Trish Hartman spoke to the kids at Paul Robeson Charter school.Trish talked about her experiences as a reporter, showing the students some of her reports, and even taught them how to operate the camera she uses when out in the field, sometimes having to shoot her own news stories.It was all part of career day at Paul Robeson charter school.