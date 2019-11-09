Turning 104, Local WWII veteran to be honored in DC

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Monday is Veteran's Day, but for a WWII veteran from Newtown Square, it also his 104th birthday.He'll be spending the day in Washington D.C., where he's being honored for his service to our country."Humbling, just humbling...I think there so many other guys they could honor," said Lt. Henry Eugene Vickers.Vickers' family says he's the oldest living WWII veteran to receive this commemorative plaque from the U.S. Navy, as Veteran's Day is his birthday.Serving for more than 4 years after volunteering for duty, Vickers raised four daughters with his wife and has more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren combined.His service and sacrifice have been celebrated for several decades in his community, but this Veterans Day has a new meaning."It's nice," said Vickers. "I'm glad. I'm alive at my age. I don't feel old, no older than I did 10 years ago."Young in spirit, this member of the greatest generation is a living reminder of those who volunteered to serve.