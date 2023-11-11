This Veterans Day celebration at a Delaware retirement community was fit with a marching band, military vehicles, and a hometown hero guest speaker.

Retired Army Major thanks veterans who served before him at retirement community

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Retired Army major Mark Stephenson has spent more than 40 years of his career on the road, serving the United States in various ways. It all started with his great academics and athletics as a high school student in Delaware.

"I became Joe Biden's 1976 primary appointment to West Point and it was an opportunity too good to pass off," he said.

First, Stephenson served for 20 years in the United States Army. Then, he worked on the front lines of the first international space station with Boeing.

He finished his 22-year-long career with Boeing and has now been retired for six years.

Today, he was the guest speaker at a Veterans Day celebration at Stonegates Retirement Community.

"I wanted to come today and say thanks," he said during his speech. "Without you, you know, we wouldn't be who we are."

The event also featured military vehicles, a marching band, and a street-side banner featuring photographs of veteran residents.

One of them is Marine Corps veteran David Hoopes.

"It would be wonderful to see more people serving nowadays and really appreciating, I mean, you get so much out of it," he said.

