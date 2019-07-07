community journalist

Union fans brave the rain on Action News Night

CHESTER, Pa. -- A storm couldn't stop these Union fans from roaring throughout the stadium!

Friends and families tailgated through the rain and grabbed their ponchos in hopes the game would be played.

Nearby lightning and storms eventually led the game to being postponed to Sunday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m.

There was still fun to be had during 6abc Action News Union Night. David Murphy, Katherine Scott, and Katie Katro greeted fans and took photos with Phang before the game was postponed.

Also, as the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team tackles the championship tomorrow, the sport is taking Philadelphia and the world by storm!
