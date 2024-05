Students buddy-up with individuals with disabilities during 'Festival of Friends'

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Countless carnival games are still outnumbered by the amount of smiles you'll find at the annual 'Festival of Friends'.

The event is organized by members of the Washington Township High School Interact Club, who buddy up with children and adults who have disabilities.

Watch our video above to see the festival in action and learn what it means to students and one local mom.

