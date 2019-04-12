Veterans in Montgomery County honored with special discounts at local retailers

Men and women who have served our country and live in Montgomery County are being honored for their service with special discounts and local retailers.Veterans were provided with ID cards today in Royersford to take part in the program.The vets will be eligible to receive special prices for goods and services at a host of businesses.All they have to do is to look for a sticker on the merchant's shop to get the discount, or go online for a list of businesses that take part.