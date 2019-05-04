Voorhees car show brings community together

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) -- Awesome automobiles throughout history drove in to the 4th annual Voorhees Police Foundation Car Show!Children were able to dress up like firemen and even take photos in the driver's seat of a firetruck. The Voorhees K9 Unit gave a special presentation showing families how patrol dogs learn to become a loyal best friend.As a plus, the event took place on International Firefighters' Day!Check out how this event brings police and firemen closer to their community!