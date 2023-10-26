Penn alums changing grocery game for Philadelphians in food deserts with Community Grocer program

On the 600 block of South 60th Street, the Community Grocer will help feed families in Cobbs Creek and Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of Penn alums are changing the grocery game by working to provide quality food to under resourced Philadelphia residents living in food deserts.

Action News got a look at what they're calling the Community Grocer.

Inside a vacant two story building on the 600 block of South 60th Street is where the cofounders Alex Imbot and Eli Moraru say the Community Grocer will feed families in Cobbs Creek and Southwest Philadelphia.

"It's an all-day menu of fresh, raw, health ingredients that are all EBT and WIC eligible," said Moraru.

Nearly one third of the city receives SNAP benefits, according to the US Census. However, recipients can use their monthly payments to buy fresh produce, but not a hot or prepared meal from the grocery store.

"You can buy your skittles sodas with them, but you can't buy a hot meal. You can buy raw chicken, but not a rotisserie chicken," said Imbot.

So, what happens if you don't have an oven?

"Then it really becomes Doritos and Pepsi," said Imbot.

The cofounders say the Community Grocer is rooted in that restriction.

Residents will be able to purchase grab-and-go meal kits that they can easily prepare at home, or trade those meal kits at a separate nonprofit community kitchen located next to the store for a hot, fresh version of the kits.

For residents who are battling both a food desert and inflation, this is a game changer.

"It's a convenience because some people can buy the food from the market, but they cant come home and cook it. They don't have utilities on," said the neighborhood block captain, who wanted to be identified as Miss Bird.

Last year, Imbot and Moraru won the Penn President's sustainability prize, which allowed them to secure funding from M &T Bank.

Construction on the Community Grocer started last month and is expected to take at least ten months.