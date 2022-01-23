stop the violence

Community organizers use basketball as a resource to curb violence in Philadelphia

Community organizers say they're dedicated to making 2022 a better year for the city.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Community organizers use basketball as a resource to curb violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of people gathered in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon with the same intention: to play basketball rather than fall into the violent patterns plaguing the city.

"I wouldn't put myself in that position," said Yxng Ka of North Philadelphia. "I wouldn't want to be dead or gone...basketball is one of the ways we stay out of that kind of stuff."

Community organizers say they're dedicated to making 2022 a better year for the city.

Philadelphia faced its deadliest year in 2021 with a record 562 homicides.

Organizer Saul Landers said, "A lot of people are good at basketball, so basketball is like a relief."

Philadelphia has had 34 homicides so far this year. On Friday night, community members took part in peace patrols, walking in neighborhoods to promote anti-violence.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's administration announced more resources and community programs to hopefully bring down the number of shootings.

"It hurts my heart, and even as an adult, I have fear too," said Leon Shamsid'Deen, clerk for the Deputy Commissioner's Office. "Not only fear for myself, but for my children and grandchildren, my wife and my friends, my community...lives are important, and lives are valuable."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiastop the violencebasketballcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOP THE VIOLENCE
Youth group aims to secure funding to stay afloat in Kensington
Gov. Wolf announces $15M fund to address gun violence
Philly officials announce increase of violence prevention resources
Local church honors gun violence victims with t-shirt memorial
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Few Snow Showers Sunday
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philly
Police: Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's East Falls section
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Montco health department ties 10 hepatitis A cases back to restaurant
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
NYPD officer killed, suspect is from Allentown
Show More
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
Shootout at Northern Liberties gas station
Driver dies in fiery crash in Port Richmond
Grocery stores faced with heavy impacts amid supply chain issues
Temple U updates mask guidelines ahead of students' return to campus
More TOP STORIES News