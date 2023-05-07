Organization, law enforcement personnel host violence forum at Philadelphia high school

"You can do better in life and do better for your community as well as your family," said one speaker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An important forum took place at a North Philadelphia high school on Saturday that focused on violence prevention.

The Philadelphia Chapter of 100 Black Men joined with a group of law enforcement professionals to discuss ways to increase safety across the city.

There was also a questions and answers portion of the session, where people could ask questions about careers in law enforcement.

One state trooper shared his story at the event. He told the audience about growing up in a violent section of Camden and how young people can find ways to help.

"We've had challenges similar to the challenges they have, but you don't have to succumb to your challenges and become a victim of your community. You can do better in life and do better for your community as well as your family," he said.

Representatives from federal, local, and state law enforcement were on-hand at the event.