Local ministry program uses sports to keep at-risk youth safe amid rise of gun violence

For many of the members, 'Timoteo' is a second family.
At its core, Timoteo Sports has been ministering to kids in Kensington and North Philadelphia for years.
"We use sports a hook in order to work with teenage kids," said Rev. Whitmire.
Timoteo in English means 'Timothy,' and Rev. Whitmire says it comes from the idea of the apostle Paul ministering to a young man named Timothy and raising him as a leader.
"What we're doing is the same thing," he said. "Walking with young people to see them develop and give them these career paths or college paths."
The program, for most, is a safer alternative than the realities of street life unfolding on 15-year-old Lawrence Allen's block.
"A lot of times at night, you hear shooting, people arguing and fighting," said Lawrence. "There's kids dying that's my age, and I feel like it's good to come out here and be around people that's not really into any of that-- and building up so you can go somewhere in life."
Whitemire added, "It's great if we can shoot a kid a slant route or a jump shot, but if we only leave it there, we haven't taken the maximum that we can pour into a kid. We also want to teach that kid. How to write a resume? How to do better in school, and a better stakeholder in your community."
