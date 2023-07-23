Vigil held to honor 6 dead after Bucks Co. flooding as search continues for missing 9-month-old

Family, friends, and community residents are set to gather at the 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection in Bucks County on Sunday to mourn six people who lost their lives in last week's severe flooding.

Upper Makefield Township police say hundreds of people have been involved in the search and rescue efforts for the missing boy.

They will also be gathering to honor 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who remains missing after flood waters swept away members of his South Carolina family.

Event organizers, elected officials, first responders, and members of the Council Rock School South choir will also be in attendance.

Police in Upper Makefield Township say hundreds of people have been involved in the search and rescue efforts for the missing boy over the last eight days.

Officials have deployed K-9 units, sonar, drones, divers, and more during the operation.

They still have to search one debris pile underwater where Houghs Creek runs into the Delaware River.

Once weather conditions permit, divers will search the location, and as water levels recede, they will search for Conrad in the surrounding area.

This comes just after Philadelphia police located the body of 2-year-old Matilda Sheils along the Delaware River on Friday.

She was reported missing along with her brother, Conrad, after the initial flooding.

Her body was found roughly 32 miles away from where she was first reported missing, officials stated.

Katie Seley, Matilda and Conrad's mother, was also killed in the flood waters.

The surviving Sheils family, father Jim Sheils, a 4-year-old sibling, and a grandmother, are now hoping for Conrad to be reunited with the family soon.

Attendees at the vigil will gather to hopefully find light and solace after such a tragic loss.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in Yardley, Pennsylvania.