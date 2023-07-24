Construction crews are continuing to work on repairs to Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

All lanes of Route 202 reopen in King of Prussia after sinkhole repair

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, reopened in both directions Monday following a sinkhole repair.

The original closure happened on July 10 after a water main break near Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. During the repairs, a sinkhole was discovered.

PennDOT crews dug out a large section, filled it in, and put new asphalt on top. But the new section started to fail on July 16, and the road was closed again, according to officials.

PennDOT says crews found smaller sinkholes under the road, causing it to dip.

READ | Another sinkhole closes Rt. 202 in King of Prussia; repairs could take all week