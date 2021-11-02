holiday shopping

Best items to buy in November for the holiday shopping season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Black Friday and other holiday sales, November is one of the best months to score discounts on just about anything but this year, supply chain disruptions have shoppers wondering whether they'll be able to find anything, let alone a good deal.

The experts at Consumer Reports said the sales and selection are there, but the most important thing to think about this month is shopping early. The earlier you shop, the more options you are going to have and you'll have less worry about shipping delays.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so they know exactly when they go on deep discount.

First up: tablets. CR found the Lenovo Duet Chromebook tablet on sale for $249 at Amazon. It's one of CR's top picks for kids because of its parental controls.

Go big this holiday season with a new 4K TV. Prices on TVs have gone up a bit this year, so the discounts will not be as big as you might expect around Black Friday.

The best deals will be on the larger TVs, 65 inches and bigger. The Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now costs $1,900 at Best Buy. CR said the family of Samsung QLED 4K TVs have excellent color accuracy, superior deep black levels, and a wide viewing angle.

Give the gift of mobility and ease with a pair of wireless headphones. The JLab JBuds Air true wireless earbuds are now on sale for $24 to $49 at Amazon and Target. The affordable earbuds score comparably to higher-end brands and even outperform more expensive models for sound quality.

If you plan to host this holiday season, you might want to upgrade your vacuum cleaner. The Shark Vertex UltraLight corded stick vac now costs $240 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. CR said the 2.9-pound vacuum aces its tests for carpets, bare floors, and pet hair.

If anyone you know still doesn't have an air fryer, it's about time they get one as a gift. The Dreo Air Fryer now costs $81 at Amazon. Unlike most air fryers, CR said this model is easy to clean.

And if you're worried about prices dropping, check to see whether the retailer has a price-match guarantee. That way if the price goes down, you might be entitled to a refund of the difference.
