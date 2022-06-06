consumer reports

Top rated 2022 sunscreens just in time for summer outdoor activities

By and Heather Grubola
Top rated 2022 sunscreens just in time for summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With summer and outdoor activities fast approaching, it's time to stock up on sunscreen.

To help you choose the best lotion or spray, Consumer Reports put dozens of them to the test.

Consumer Reports tests sunscreens to see how well they protect against two types of UV rays: UVA, which causes aging and skin cancer, and UVB, which causes sunburn.

As part of CR's testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects' backs (yes, they agree to this!) then they soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product's water-resistance claim.

The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. And the next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

A top performer that's also a CR Best Buy is Equate Ultra Lotion SPF 50 from Walmart.

CR also enlists panelists to test sunscreens for scent, feel, and appearance. The tests show several sunscreens that absorb quickly into skin and leave little to no residue on people of a variety of skin tones.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray SPF 50 gets kudos from the majority of panelists and also tests well in CR's overall ratings.

And after numerous recalls of some aerosol sunscreens because of contamination with the chemical benzene, CR looked for benzene in all the aerosol sunscreens it tested.

The good news is that all the products tested for benzene came back negative.

To find out if you have a recalled sunscreen spray, go to CR.org/benzene. If you have one, throw it away.

Consumer Reports also recommends that parents choose lotion sunscreens for kids and use sprays only as a last resort, because kids may inhale the spray, which could cause lung irritation.
