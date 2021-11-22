consumer reports

Finding the best deals on a new TV this holiday shopping season

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you planned on scoring a Black Friday deal on a brand-new TV the weekend after Thanksgiving, it might be too late. Consumer Reports explains what's going on, and has some tips to help you navigate this tricky season of giving.

Beware of those bargain basement prices on TVs from lesser-known brands. Consumer Reports crunched the numbers on three years of ratings and found that models from major brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony tend to perform better.

If you shop those holiday sales wisely, you might not have to pay much more to get a better television. That's because Black Friday is often when older models and TVs made specifically for Black Friday have the biggest discounts. Just make sure they have the features you want.

Another way to save is to go big. Consumer Reports says expect to see the biggest price cuts on larger sets, like 65 inches and above.

The Consumer Reports website lists the current prices for all of the TVs in its ratings. You can also check out Google Shopping, PriceGrabber and Shopzilla.

If you're shopping in-store, you can also use smartphone apps like BuyVia, Shopkick, ShopSavvy, and Shopular to scan bar codes or QR codes to compare prices and score coupons.

And remember, like many gifts this year, TV sales are already happening and inventory may be limited, so if you see an early deal, jump on it now!

Analysts say shopping early is smart not only because deals are kicking off sooner, but also because hot products may sell out quickly or might not make it to your doorstep in time.

