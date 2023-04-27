Philadelphia Ballet's final show of the season is child-friendly comedy 'Coppélia'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coppélia is a fun-for-the-family mystery that tells the story of a lonely doctor and the doll he seemingly brings to life.

Artistic Director Angel Corella says the ballet contains a lot of comedy and a lot of dolls.

And there's romance, too. The mechanical doll creates a rift in the relationship between a real-life couple, Swanilda and Franz.

The sorcerer doctor tries to steal Franz's heart to put in the doll. But Swanilda foils the plan by pretending to be the doll magically come to life.

Corella choreographed the ballet and calls it one of the most child-friendly ballets in the repertoire.

It's the final ballet in a season that's been dedicated to audiences, and getting them back to the theater post-pandemic.

Philadelphia Ballet: Angel Corella's Coppélia - May 11-14 | Facebook | Instagram

Academy of Music

240 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102