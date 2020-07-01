Health & Fitness

Masks now required at all times in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Masks are now required to be worn when in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Officials with the City of Rehoboth Beach said they will require everyone to wear a face covering while on the beach and in all public places beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The order includes all public streets, shops, sidewalks, parks and the boardwalk.

Masks will not be required while in the ocean.



On Tuesday, Governor John Carney ordered bars in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes to close on Friday. They will remain closed indefinitely.

Health officials are now urging anyone who frequents the beach, lives at the beach in a congregate setting, or works at the beach, to get a COVID-19 test.

Carney also said Phase 3 of reopening in Delaware is postponed indefinitely.
