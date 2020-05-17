Man files lawsuit against Governor Carney over beach access; four new COVID-19 deaths reported

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is suing Democratic Gov. John Carney in federal court over restrictions he has imposed on beach access and short-term rentals.Patrick J. Murray argues in a complaint filed Friday that the restrictions imposed by Carney because of the coronavirus deprive him of his liberty and his property in violation of the Constitution.Murray is seeking restraining orders prohibiting Carney from restricting access to beaches in any way other than requiring face coverings, and from continuing a blanket ban on short-term rentals and commercial lodging.A spokesman for Carney said the governor's legal team was reviewing the complaint.The Delaware Division of Public Health announced four additional fatalities related to COVID-19 Sunday.The state reports that 290 Delawareans have passed away due to complications of COVID-19.According to officials, individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Delaware ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 152 were females and 138 were males. A total of 124 individuals were from New Castle County, 52 were from Kent County, 113 were from Sussex County, and one individual's county of residence is unknown at this time.Officials said the most recent deaths announced Sunday ranged in age from 48 to 80. Two were female and two were male. Three were New Castle County residents, and one was a Sussex County resident. Three of the individuals had underlying health conditions. Two of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.