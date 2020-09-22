Morning Moms: NJ teacher keeping class in session while keeping healthy

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Today's Morning Mom isn't just busy with her own two kids, she has a whole classroom learning virtually.Christina Hampton is a teacher at Davenport Primary School in the Egg Harbor Township School District.She says she's been pleasantly surprised by her first graders ability to adapt to virtual learning.Christina also has two sons who are 14 and 11-years-old.When she isn't helping them with schoolwork, she's taking them to swim practice and cross-country practice.And she's taking care of herself!Christina lost over 100 pounds and has been maintaining it for two years. So health, fitness, and meal planning is big in her house.