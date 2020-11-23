covid-19

New outdoor restrictions go into effect in New Jersey

New Jersey COVID-19 live updates, news and information
By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new restriction takes effect today in New Jersey.

The outdoor gathering limit will be capped at 150 people. This is reduced from the previous limit of 500.

Murphy's limits on indoor gatherings went into effect earlier last week.

New Jersey reported 4,679 coronavirus cases on Saturday, the most since March.

Murphy confirmed 15 new deaths related to the virus. A total of 14,949 people have died to date.

Murphy signs expanded stadium raffle bill amid coronavirus



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Wednesday expanding charitable groups' ability to sell raffle tickets online based around sporting events after lawmakers addressed his concerns that the original bill was too close to internet gambling.

The Democratic governor last month conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at helping charities' fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic.

In vetoing it, Murphy noted that the original bill would have allowed such online sales long after a virus pandemic keeping people away from stadiums has ended.

Lawmakers on Monday made several changes to the bill, including limiting the ability to sell tickets online only during periods of a declared health emergency, and Murphy signed the revised bill two days later.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated in-person attendance at large sporting events in the state, some legislators proposed expanding the law to let people buy tickets to such raffles over the internet, regardless of whether they were in a stadium or not.

While lauding the intent of the bill, Murphy sent it back to lawmakers with recommended changes including requiring the same sort of geolocation technology that New Jersey's casinos and racetracks use to ensure that a person making an online casino or sports wager is physically located within the state's boundaries.

He also recommended that winners of remote contests be required to pick up their prizes at the stadium or at the headquarters of the charitable group that sponsored the raffle, to ensure that the necessary verifications take place, another change that was made to the bill before he signed it

AMC Theatres Closes Hamilton Location



The AMC Hamilton 24 Theatre has permanently shut its doors. AMC Theatres tells 6abc.com the theater closed at the end of business on Sunday, Nov. 8.

WATCH: New COVID-19 restrictions begin in New Jersey
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in New Jersey today



Hospitalizations on the rise


As COVID Numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.


WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel.


State health officials said several New Jersey hospitals have been on divert status this week - meaning incoming patients are temporarily sent to other hospitals for treatment.

FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home


U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.

Health experts warn against holiday travel, unnecessary COVID testing



Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests.

As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says


As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.

CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance


As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.

CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving


The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.

