Barber shop owner who vowed to reopen hosts rally instead

MEDIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware County barber shop owner who had vowed to reopen over the weekend in defiance of the governor's shutdown order instead hosted a rally calling for an end to the shutdown.Giovanni's owner Nichole Missino on Saturday cited threats from the state board that licenses her and her business and from local police she said had promised action to revoke her occupancy license.Missino said last week that she and her six employees had been unable to get unemployment compensation and collectively decided to reopen the Media shop. She said barbers are trained to contain infectious diseases and vowed additional safety precautions, including masks, face shields and partitions between barber chairs.But instead, she held an impromptu rally Saturday on the salon's front steps, telling a crowd outside through a bullhorn "What happened to 'Home of the Free'? I don't know where I live anymore.""I do have a lawyer and I am speaking to him," Missino said, "And I'm going to try to figure out how to open because we can't stay closed."About 70 people had booked appointments for what would have been the shop's reopening weekend, but Missino said she called each customer back to cancel the appointments after a last-minute decision Friday to reverse course."We wanted to go against this, today, but there's too much pressure; this is bigger than our small shop," said Chris Cifelli, the shop's manager. "If this continues, there won't be a Media; this town is all small businesses."------CASESThe Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Sunday 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611.The state reported an increase of 19 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive in Pennsylvania to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;37% are aged 25-49;26% are aged 50-64; and28% are aged 65 or olderMost of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 3,759 of the total cases are in health care workers.Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15.