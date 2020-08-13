Health & Fitness

CDC survey: 40% of adults feeling adverse mental health due to pandemic

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- There's new evidence of the pandemic's effect on America's mental health.

A CDC survey found that more than 40 per cent of adults reported behavioral problems.


That includes 30 per cent who felt anxiety or depression, and 26 per cent feeling stress-related disorders.

Younger adults, racial & ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers had the most problems.

Meantime, 2 members of the White House coronavirus task force say schools shouldn't re-open in-person till county infection rates are down.

Doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci say schools reflect infections in the surrounding community.

And when 1 student has symptoms, the virus is probably already spreading in that school.


Dr. Fauci said when a community is in green, schools can open, with safety restrictions, such as mandatory masks and physical distancing.

But when a community is in yellow, extra measures are needed.

Dr. Birx said every student, teacher, and staffer should be wearing masks.

"I've gone around the country with that same, same comment," she said.

Dr. Fauci also said the White House and NIH have given up temperature checks, because they aren't reliable, especially in hot summer weather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcdcdepressionmental wellnesscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly woman faces more charges in death of teen found in basement
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch issued for much of Delaware Valley
Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti hits Hamilton Twp.; suspect sought
Flyers surprise hard-hit businesses with $100,000 worth of advertising
'He's an artist': Cat captivates social media with piano prowess
Feds accuse Yale of discriminating against Asian, white applicants
Show More
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Philly standoff suspect attends hearing for attempted murder charges
Community leaders gathered in West Philadelphia to discuss gun violence
Man shot at Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township
West Chester shuts down busy street for outdoor dining
More TOP STORIES News