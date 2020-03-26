Coronavirus

Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is joining the list of companies giving back to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 30 on National Doctor's Day, any doctor, nurse or healthcare worker with an employee ID can pick up as many dozens of glazed doughnuts as they need from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru.

According to a news release from the North Carolina-based doughnut chain, the free doughnut promotion will happen every Monday through National Nurses Week on May 6.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important. Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural," Krispy Kreme wrote in a statement on its website. "But even now ... there can be joy. It can bring and keep us "together" in this challenging, disruptive time."

In addition, Krispy Kreme said any person who buys at least a dozen full-priced glazed doughnuts from a drive-thru will get a free dozen glazed doughnuts. This promotion will run every Saturday, starting March 28.

Each free dozen will also include an extra smiley-face doughnut to spread cheer.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

Krispy Kreme is encouraging customers to bring the sealed and individually bagged extra doughnuts to a friend or neighbor. The company will include instructions for contact-free delivery and social distancing guidelines.

"Like everyone in these times, we're anxious. We're concerned," Krispy Kreme said. "We're also all in this together."

The doughnut chain said most Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus across the country are open for order pick-up only. Employees will also deliver doughnuts within 10 miles of participating stores.

