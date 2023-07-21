WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia inmate who allegedly attacked corrections officer identified

Authorities say the officer was trying to lock the inmate inside his cell at the time of the assault.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 21, 2023 10:38AM
Philly inmate who allegedly attacked corrections officer identified
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are learning new details about the brutal attack on a corrections officer at a Philadelphia prison.

Police have identified the suspect as Tarrell Rister.

The attack happened Sunday inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg.

Investigators say the 51-year-old officer was attempting to lock Rister in his cell when he was knocked unconscious.

Rister now faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault by prisoner.

He was behind bars awaiting a retrial of a 2017 murder case.

