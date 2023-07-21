Philadelphia inmate who allegedly attacked corrections officer identified

We are learning new details about the brutal attack on a corrections officer at a Philadelphia prison.

Authorities say the officer was trying to lock the inmate inside his cell at the time of the assault.

Police have identified the suspect as Tarrell Rister.

The attack happened Sunday inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg.

Investigators say the 51-year-old officer was attempting to lock Rister in his cell when he was knocked unconscious.

Rister now faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault by prisoner.

He was behind bars awaiting a retrial of a 2017 murder case.