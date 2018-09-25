BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby heads to Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville

Bill Cosby heads to jail: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 3 p.m., September 25, 2018

By
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bill Cosby will spend the first few days of his prison sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pennsylvania.

Cosby left the Montgomery County Courthouse in a dark SUV Tuesday afternoon after a judge sentenced the 81-year-old to three to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney's office says Cosby will be held at the county jail for at least the next few days.

From there, he'll be taken to SCI Phoenix, a new state prison outside Philadelphia, where staff will assess his physical, medical and security needs.

Cosby could end up in a long-term medical care unit.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his 50-year career in entertainment. The 2004 assault on Andrea Constand was the only one to lead to criminal charges.

