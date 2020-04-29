Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings starting May 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests will be required to wear face coverings while shopping.

RELATED: Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

Costco announced the new requirement in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The requirement doesn't apply to children under 2 years old or to those unable to wear a facial covering due to a medical condition.

Costco also added, "The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

Earlier this month, the wholesale giant announced it will allow first responders and healthcare workers to move to the front of the line. It is also only allowing two people to enter the store with each membership card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessface maskcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldshoppingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
479 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Philadelphia health, safety coronavirus resources
Essential advice for stressed-out essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds; many ignore social distancing
Philly residents urged to not flush personal protective equipment
Essential advice for stressed-out essential workers
479 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania
Drive-thru testing site opens in Camden, N.J.
Fight over dogs leads to stabbing, police say
Show More
Stray cat shot with crossbow in Media, Delaware County
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, then rain Thursday
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
West Philadelphia group offering free bikes to essential workers
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
More TOP STORIES News