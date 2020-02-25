Princeton man used 'movie' $100 bill at gas station on Christmas Day: Police

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man is accused of paying at a gas station on Christmas Day with a counterfeit $100 bill marked "For Motion Picture Use Only."

Twenty-year-old Thaimu Kargbo of Princeton was charged with forgery and theft, the South Brunswick Police Department told Action News Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Exxon station on Route 27 and New Road.

Police said Kargbo walked away with $85 (of real money) in change.

Thanks to surveillance video, police were able to track him down. He was placed under arrest on February 18.



Police said he told them he was surprised the clerk took the bill. It's not clear how Kargbo had the phony money.

This was not the first time Kargbo was wanted for a crime at the same gas station.

A day before Thanksgiving, police said he filled up his white BMW with $54 in gas.

When the attendant came to collect payment, police said Kargbo took off.

Kargbo was released on a summons and is waiting on a future court date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south brunswickprinceton boroughtheftmoneycounterfeit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News