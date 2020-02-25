Princeton man used 'movie' $100 bill at gas station on Christmas Day: Police

SERIOUSLY....this is the fake $100 dollar bill a suspect passed at a local gas station. Detectives tracked down the 20 year old Montgomery man who admitted he was surprised the clerk took the money labeled "For Motion Picture Use Only". #FakeMoney pic.twitter.com/Z57KSNPHzZ — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) February 25, 2020

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man is accused of paying at a gas station on Christmas Day with a counterfeit $100 bill marked "For Motion Picture Use Only."Twenty-year-old Thaimu Kargbo of Princeton was charged with forgery and theft, the South Brunswick Police Department told Action News Tuesday.The incident happened at the Exxon station on Route 27 and New Road.Police said Kargbo walked away with $85 (of real money) in change.Thanks to surveillance video, police were able to track him down. He was placed under arrest on February 18.Police said he told them he was surprised the clerk took the bill. It's not clear how Kargbo had the phony money.This was not the first time Kargbo was wanted for a crime at the same gas station.A day before Thanksgiving, police said he filled up his white BMW with $54 in gas.When the attendant came to collect payment, police said Kargbo took off.Kargbo was released on a summons and is waiting on a future court date.