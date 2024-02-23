WATCH LIVE

Scammer wanted for 'washing' money after fake $100 bills given to 2 Quakertown shops

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 23, 2024 4:05PM
2 Quakertown businesses given counterfeit money
Criminals get away with it by washing currency, or changing the amounts on the bill to a higher denomination

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A scammer or scammers are wanted for giving counterfeit $100 bills to two businesses in Bucks County.

The unidentified merchants in Quakertown went to the bank and were told the bills were not real $100 bills.

Criminals get away with it by "washing" currency, or changing the amounts on the bill to a higher denomination, like making $100 from a $10.

Because it is still a real bill, counterfeit detection pens are useless.

"Basically, change the amounts and the image on it to a higher denomination. These pens are marking on the washed bills, because they are, in fact, real bills," said Ryan Hawke, an officer with Quakertown Borough Police.

Legit $100 bills have five security features:

  • A 3D security ribbon
  • A bell in the inkwell
  • A color-shifting numeral
  • A watermark
  • A security thread
