CMA Foundation helps keep music education alive amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOWER BURRELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's no doubt school will look different this fall, whether kids are in the classroom or learning virtually at home.
The Country Music Association is stepping in to help teachers, parents and students continue to keep music education strong and vibrant.
We know how important music is for students, from development down to confidence.
The CMA Foundation just launched Unified Voices for Music Education.
They know the return to school will be difficult, no matter where students will be learning this year, so they created a resource to ensure they have this critical outlet at this critical time.
"We know that students have been leaning on music and the arts more than they ever to really navigate unchartered feelings that they are experiencing," says Tiffany Kerns, the Executive Director of the CMA Foundation. "I think that music and the arts are going to be crucial as we re-imagine education in the fall and beyond."
Brian Querry is the head of the music department for the Burrell School District in Westmoreland County.
He's been teaching music for 23 years.
The pandemic changed their whole approach.
"A lot of teachers are coming and saying, 'I need lesson ideas,'" Querry says. "Because for a lot of us, a lot of this is new. What the CMA Foundation has put together, from teaching practices to webinars, it's one location to go to where we can get some great resources to be able to use."
The idea is to eliminate stress and keep music classes alive and thriving.
