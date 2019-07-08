Couple, adult daughter killed in New Jersey crash; son hospitalized

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. -- Authorities say a couple and their adult daughter were killed when their car collided with a tanker truck in southern New Jersey.The crash that also seriously injured their 11-year-old son.Franklin police say the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. The car overturned and became pinned under the truck's cab as both vehicles skidded off the road, trapping the family in their vehicle.The car was driven by 19-year-old Mariela Cardoso-Baez. The Bridgeton woman and her parents, 44-year-old Jose Cardoso and 45-year-old Adriana Baez Mellado were pronounced dead at the scene.The couple's son was flown to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery. His name and further details on his condition haven't been disclosed.The truck driver was treated at a hospital for head and neck pain.The cause of the crash remains under investigation