Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home

Crime scene investigators returned to Malcom Street Tuesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia where a gruesome discovery was made a day earlier.Four people were found executed inside of a home. Two men and two women were each shot once in the head. Police confirm the two male victims were cousins.Investigators were seen searching for evidence and fingerprinting the front door.At all times, an officer has remained outside the home since the bodies were discovered around 12 p.m. Monday.While the investigation continues, neighbor Gerald McPherson who lives across the street said he vaguely knew the man who lived in the home that is now a crime scene."We just talked about stuff that was going on around here. Every time I see him we'd say hi and that was it," McPherson said.McPherson said the man kept to himself."The whole girl's thing, I didn't even see him bring girls there the whole time he's been living there. I was shocked," McPherson said.So far, police haven't release the names of the victims. But they said one of the men is 31-years-old, the other is 28.One of the women is 20-years-old and the second female's age hasn't been released.In a Tuesday morning press conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said this was not random."I don't think this was random. I don't think anybody was burglarizing a home or anything like that. That's just being very honest," Ross said. "We don't have a lot to go on. And that's being very blunt about it, so hopefully someone will hear something."Police said the victims were found dead in the basement after a relative called in for a welfare check."All four of these individuals were executed. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it," Ross said on Monday.Ross says the home appears to be in the process of being renovated. In fact, Ross says a neighbor heard bangs Sunday night, which he assumed had to do with ongoing work at the house.There were no signs of a struggle, which leads investigators to believe the victims may have been led down to the basement."The house is not in disarray. It doesn't look like there was a struggle upstairs. Just looks like they were either taken down there or they were already down there for some reason and they were shot. It doesn't appear to be a struggle," Ross said.The neighborhood is rapidly gentrifying and the block is considered safe. This level of violence stunned neighbors and even the commissioner who went to see the crime scene for himself."I can't get my mind around the fact that you have people walking around capable of such vicious acts," Ross said.Shortly after the discovery was made, Philadelphia Police Captain Derrick Wood released a tweet that partly read, "It is the worst crime scene I have seen in my 20 years with the Philadelphia Police Department."At this point, police don't have a clear motive and no suspects have been identified.If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.