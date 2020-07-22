2 Philadelphia young cousins reunited with family after reported missing: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said two cousins, ages 12 and 7, have been reunited with their family Wednesday after they were reported missing a day earlier.Police said Mariah Moore and Tyesir Moore have been located unharmed.According to authorities, the children are back with their family.Police thank everyone for their assistance in locating the cousins.Police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the two were going to a corner store on the 4500 block of North 19th Street and then to Nicetown Park when they went missing.Police reported the cousins were located just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.No further details have been released.