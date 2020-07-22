2 Philadelphia young cousins reunited with family after reported missing: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said two cousins, ages 12 and 7, have been reunited with their family Wednesday after they were reported missing a day earlier.

Police said Mariah Moore and Tyesir Moore have been located unharmed.

According to authorities, the children are back with their family.

Police thank everyone for their assistance in locating the cousins.

Police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the two were going to a corner store on the 4500 block of North 19th Street and then to Nicetown Park when they went missing.

Police reported the cousins were located just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

No further details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer charged for pepper spraying kneeling protesters
Governor wants Delaware taken off NJ quarantine list
Is dining outside safe during COVID-19? Experts weigh in
Teen sleeping on sofa shot by someone on porch, police say
Philly to ask for removal of Christopher Columbus statue
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory Today, Severe Storms Possible
Teen walking in Wilmington park sexually assaulted: Police
Show More
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
California surpasses New York state in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Fire damages multiple homes in South Philly
Opening Day: Phillies to put spotlight on health care workers
Local school districts debate options to reopen
More TOP STORIES News